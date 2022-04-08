Padres’ Manaea pitching no-hitter through 7 vs. Diamondbacks

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego Padres newcomer Sean Manaea is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has thrown 88 pitches. Manaea was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Padres earlier this month. His start Friday night in Arizona is his first for San Diego. This is the second straight day a Padres starter has dominated against the Diamondbacks’ lineup. Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings on Thursday on opening night and then was pulled. Padres reliever Tim Hill entered the game in the seventh and gave up a base hit to Pavin Smith. Manaea has walked one and struck out seven. The Padres lead 2-0.