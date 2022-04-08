Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in his first at-bat with the Phillies, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper knocked in a run and Aaron Nola struck out seven to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. Chad Pinder hit a solo homer in the fourth for the A’s. Seth Brown added a three-run homer in the seventh for Oakland. Nick Castellanos also drove in a run for the Phillies in his debut. The Phillies spent $179 million on Castellanos and Schwarber in the offseason. Harper had lobbied the Phillies to sign both players.