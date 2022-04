By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2. Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers. Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.