San Diego starters produce 2 hitless outings to start season

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

It took three games for one of San Diego’s starting pitchers to allow a hit. That’s a promising sign for one of baseball’s most disappointing teams of 2021. The Padres began the season by taking three of four at Arizona. Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings in Thursday night’s opener, then newly acquired left-hander Sean Manaea went seven the following game. San Diego became the first team in the modern era to have a starting pitcher give up no hits through at least six innings in back-to-back games, according to STATS.