Staal’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick and first in 10 years with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal’s last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia while with Pittsburgh. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for Carolina. Josh Mahura and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks.