EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk’s dance with Twitter really means

By MATT O’BRIEN and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s great Twitter turnabout — in which he disclosed his massive stake in the social media company, got a seat on its board, publicly floated drastic changes and then turned down the board role — all happened in a week. But its aftermath could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9% stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media. Although it’s not clear what he wants, Musk is now free to keep building his ownership stake, push for a management change or even try to convert Twitter to a subscription-only service.