LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has surgery, out for season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist. He is expected to be ready for training camp, but his absence damages the Kings’ hopes of ending their three-year playoff drought. Doughty was injured March 7 in a game at Boston, and he hasn’t played in 16 consecutive games since March 10. The defenseman has rarely dealt with significant injury problems in a 14-year NHL career spent entirely with the Kings, but he appeared in a career-low 39 games this season. Doughty is still the Kings’ top scorer among defensemen with seven goals and 24 assists.