3rd suspect named in Sacramento shooting that killed 6

By DON THOMPSON

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police have named a third suspect in what they say was a gang-related mass shooting downtown that killed six people earlier this month. They said Tuesday that evidence indicates that 27-year-old Mtula Payton was among at least five suspected shooters. He is being sought on multiple felony warrants, including for domestic violence. The domestic violence warrant stems from an incident hours before the downtown shooting. Police responded to the home of one of Payton’s relatives. They talked to a woman with injuries, who alleged that Payton had inflicted the wounds. Police for the first time also named Smiley Martin as among the suspected shooters.