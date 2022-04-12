Chargers add depth on defense, sign LB Troy Reeder

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed linebacker Troy Reeder, who spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Reeder was originally a restricted free agent, but the Rams decided not to offer him a contract extension, which made him an unrestricted free agent. He started seven games in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator, and a career-high 13 last season when the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season. The Chargers also signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Donald Parham, who were exclusive rights free agents.