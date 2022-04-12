Kings snap 3-game skid with 5-2 victory over Blackhawks
By TIM CRONIN
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Lizotte scored twice, Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a three-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Trevor Moore and Jordan Spence also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 18 saves. Taylor Raddysh and Patrick Kanes scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their eighth straight game (0-6-2). Collin Delia made 31 saves.