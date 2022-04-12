Shooting at Southern California mall wounds 9-year-old girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting inside a Southern California shopping mall has wounded a 9-year-old girl and authorities are seeking the attacker. San Bernardino County authorities say the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. Family members told the Victor Valley News that the girl was shot several times but there’s no word on her condition. The mall has been evacuated and closed.