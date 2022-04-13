Depp’s friend expresses doubts over Heard’s allegations

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

A longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Johnny Depp says Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her. But Isaac Baruch testified Wednesday that he never saw evidence of abuse on Heard’s face. Baruch is the second witness called in the trial over Depp’s allegations that Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Depp says that an opinion piece Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 indirectly defamed him. Depp denies abusing Heard. Heard’s lawyers say evidence will show that abuse occurred. They also say that Depp’s denials lack credibility because of his drug and alcohol use.