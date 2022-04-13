Ghost guns seized as 7 arrested in California weapons probe

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven Southern California men were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drug offenses as part of a federal investigation that recovered automatic weapons including so-called ghost guns. The suspects, ages 22 to 40, face a multitude of charges including engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and narcotics distribution. Officials say that among those arrested in Riverside and San Bernardino counties was a 27-year-old man who was in possession of 14 firearms. The majority of the weapons were ghost guns, privately-made firearms without serial numbers.