Kershaw takes perfect game through 6 innings vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through the sixth inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut. He dominated the Minnesota Twins with 12 strikeouts in 18 batters. Kershaw is starting his 15th year in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers. He needed only 69 pitches to breeze through six innings on a cold afternoon at Target Field. Kershaw struck out the side in the sixth and struck out every Twins batter at least once except Gio Urshela.