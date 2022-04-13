Webb strong for 8 innings, Giants edge Padres 2-1

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb allowed just one run over eight innings and Luke Williams doubled home the only runs he needed as the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 2-1. Webb, who emerged as the Giants’ ace last season, gave up four hits. He retired 22 of the final 24 hitters he faced, and struck out seven while walking none. Through his first two starts, Webb has allowed just two runs over 14 innings.