Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels’ win over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6. Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers. The intentional walk to Seager put the Rangers ahead 4-2 in the fourth inning, and Texas added two more runs in the frame. But the Angels scored five times in the fifth.