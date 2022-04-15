California man dies; wrong-way driver hit SUV in Louisiana

GRAY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a California man has died of injuries 11 days after a wrong-way driver ran into an SUV in which he was riding. Trooper Ross Brennan says the Terrebonne Parish coroner notified state police Friday that 63-year-old Wayne Thomas of Los Angeles had died Thursday evening. Police have said neither Thomas nor the SUV’s driver was wearing a seat belt when a 2018 Dodge Charger ran head-on into their 2004 Toyota Highlander shortly before 3 a.m. on April 3. The SUV’s driver, 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans, died on the scene. The car’s driver was arrested on charges including first-offense DWI and vehicular homicide — that is, killing someone by driving while intoxicated.