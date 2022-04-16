Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster on a cool Southern California evening — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.