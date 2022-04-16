Sacramento shootout that killed 6 detailed in court filing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents provide for the first time a detailed account of how a deadly gunfight over an unspecified gang dispute unfolded in downtown Sacramento earlier this month. The shootout left 6 dead and a dozen wounded. Documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office name others involved in the shootout beyond the three suspects identified by police. Three of the men involved were among the dead. Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and one of the deceased Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members. The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings.