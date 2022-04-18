Potential jurors in Kardashian case air hate to their faces

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some ordinary people got to let the Kardashians hear exactly how they feel about them in a Los Angeles courtroom. Kim Kardashian and three other members of the famous family sat in on jury selection Monday in a lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna, the former fiancée of Rob Kardashian, who says they destroyed her TV career. One prospective juror said “anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me.” A mother said they were bad role models and she wouldn’t let her daughter watch their show. A few said they were fans and admirers.