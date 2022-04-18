San Francisco to elect new legislator in special runoff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Residents of some of San Francisco’s most popular and troubled neighborhoods are electing a new state Assembly member in a special runoff race Tuesday between two Democrats. The runoff is being held because neither Matt Haney nor David Campos received more than 50% of the vote in February’s special election. Assembly District 17 covers the eastern half of San Francisco and includes tourist heavy neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Haight-Ashbury, downtown and the Mission. It also includes the Tenderloin, which is a hot spot for homelessness and illicit drug use. Haney is a current San Francisco supervisor and Campos is a former supervisor.