USC basketball recruit wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The North Las Vegas police say two adults and two juveniles were injured when shots were fired following an argument at a house party. The Las Vegas Review-Journal cited unnamed sources in naming the most seriously injured person as Aaliyah Gayles, a basketball star at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas who was a McDonald’s All-American. Police Sgt. Vince Booker says one female adult victim received multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities and was hospitalized in serious condition. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb says Gayles is “one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known.”