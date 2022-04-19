San Francisco Supervisor Haney wins Assembly election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney has declared victory in a special election for the state Assembly but he’ll have to run again in June and November to keep the seat for another two-year term. Early returns Tuesday showed Haney with nearly 64% of the vote and former Supervisor David Campos with about 36%. Campos conceded Tuesday evening. Assembly District 17 covers the eastern half of San Francisco and includes tourist heavy neighborhoods such as Chinatown and Haight-Ashbury along with the Tenderloin, which is a hot spot for homelessness and drugs. The seat became vacant last year after David Chiu resigned to become San Francisco city attorney.