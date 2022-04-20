A gun, a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality television star Blac Chyna testified that she was joking when she put a phone cord around the neck of her then-fiance Rob Kardashian, and later grabbed his unloaded gun. The incidents from 2016 were at the center of testimony Tuesday by Chyna, who is suing Kardashian’s mother and sisters for $100 million, alleging they forced the cancellation of her show “Rob & Chyna” and ruined her TV career. The lawsuit says that Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and three of his sisters including Kim Kardashian falsely spread word that she was physically abusive. All four women were in court watching the testimony.