Spring storm brings heavy snow, avalanche threat to Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow and rain is falling across Northern California as a substantial spring storm moves through the state after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe. Chain controls have been put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways. An 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was closed to trucks due to slippery conditions from the California-Nevada line to near Applegate, California. Forecasters say snow could fall on the Grapevine section of I-5 between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.