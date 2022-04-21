UC Berkeley on lockdown as police investigate threat

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley police say they are looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus and have ordered a campus-wide lockdown. They say there is not an active shooter on campus but they are asking people to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows. The university’s police department tweeted earlier Thursday that “an emergency has occurred” and that there was police activity at the school. Dan Mogulof, a spokesperson for UC Berkeley, said those not on campus are being urged to stay away. He said he had no other information.