Raiders GM embraces draft pressure despite no high pick

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knows his tenure will be judged heavily on how well he handles the draft. Ziegler says he embraces that pressure, but it will take at least another year for his drafting acumen to be fairly judged. The Raiders traded away their top two picks in this year’s draft for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and won’t pick until 86th overall this year. Las Vegas’ biggest needs are on the offensive line and in the secondary.