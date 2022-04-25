Buehler gets 1st career shutout, Dodgers blank D-backs 4-0

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed a three-hitter for his first career shutout, Will Smith launched a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. Buehler was superb, retiring 15 straight batters from the fourth inning to the ninth. He struck out 10, leaving the field to a standing ovation from the sizable contingent of Dodgers fans at Chase Field. He threw 108 pitches, retiring Christian Walker on a fly ball to center field for the final out. Los Angeles has won 11 of 13.