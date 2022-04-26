Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year. A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021. That’s 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979. The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.