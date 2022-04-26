Kidnapped California baby found and 3 suspects detained

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home has been found and authorities said that three suspects have been detained. The San Jose Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday that little Brandon Cuellar was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did not disclose where he was found. The announcement came after police told reporters that the woman was detained because of inconsistencies in her statements to police . Authorities did not identify the woman and did not say if she was one of the three suspects.