Woman detained in California kidnapping of baby by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California police say a woman has been detained as a person of interest after what authorities called inconsistencies in her statements to police about the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby taken from his San Francisco Bay Area home by a stranger. San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo says the woman was with the child’s grandmother before little Brandon Cuellar was abducted by an unknown man. Police say the man entered an apartment in San Jose around 1 p.m. Monday and walked away with little Brandon Cuellar in a baby carrier. The woman who was detained was not immediately identified by authorities.