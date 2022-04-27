CHP officer shot during San Diego freeway chase

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer was shot during a chase Wednesday in San Diego and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The officer was shot twice in the hip on eastbound Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley neighborhood, KUSI-TV reported, citing authorities.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the officer, who was taken to a hospital, San Diego police said.

Details of what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately released.