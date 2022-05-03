Police shoot man they say pointed gun at paramedics in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say pointed a gun at officers and paramedics Monday at a downtown apartment complex, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics reported a man with a weapon after they were called to the Rosslyn Lofts building around 8:30 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When police arrived, the man pointed the gun at officers and then locked himself inside the building, officials said.

The shooting occurred after SWAT officers tried to lure the man out using “less lethal” means, police said in a statement. Officials didn’t say what prompted officers to open fire.

The man, who was not identified, died at the scene. A gun was recovered.

No officers were hurt.