Woman gets 25-to-life for dropping infant to his death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who dropped her 7-month-old son to his death from a Southern California hospital parking structure was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison.

Sonia Hermosillo, 42, of La Habra, told a judge that she was sorry for killing Noe Medina Jr. in 2011 and wanted to be reunited with her family, the Orange County Register reported.

“I’m asking for an opportunity to be with my daughters,” she said through a Spanish interpreter. “Please, your honor, I know that what I did was wrong, but I regret doing that from the bottom of my heart.”

On Aug. 22, 2011, Hermosillo drove the child to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he had been undergoing treatments for several medical problems, although he didn’t have an appointment that day, prosecutors said.

Hermosillo removed a helmet that the boy was wearing for one condition and dropped him from the fourth story of the hospital parking structure, prosecutors said.

She then went into the hospital, validated her parking and drove away, authorities said.

The boy died two days later.

According to trial testimony, Hermosillo had struggled with mental health issues after the birth of the boy, who had various issues including flat-head syndrome and a congenitally twisted neck.

In an interview with police, Hermosillo described having “hate, resentment and anger” toward the infant “because he’s sick,” prosecutors said.

Hermosillo was convicted of murder last year and found legally sane at the time of the killing.

Hermosillo’s husband and two daughters supported her during sentencing. One daughter said her mother was “not an evil person” but needed help after the boy was born, the Register reported.

“There is no winner here,” Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger told the family. “This just became a tragedy and I’m so sorry for what you went through.”