Piano teacher gets life for molesting young students

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California piano teacher who molested students as young as 10 years old during lessons was sentenced Friday to 100 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

John Mordecai Scott, 65, was sentenced in an Orange County courtroom after being convicted in March of more than 20 felony charges.

Scott was accused of molesting eight girls, ranging in age from 7 to 15 years old, over two decades beginning in 1996 while giving lessons at his Lake Forest home and two other locations, the county district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Scott groped the girls, showed pornography to some victims and photographed one girl in explicit poses.

Scott was arrested in 2014 after a 10-year-old student reported that he took “inappropriate” photos of her during lessons, showed her pornography and filmed her, the DA’s office said.

A large amount of child pornography was discovered on his computer, authorities said.

“The trauma these young girls were forced to endure by someone they should have been able to trust is unforgiveable,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.

Scott was convicted of 13 felony counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor; five felony counts of committing a lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15, and four additional felony charges of using a child for obscene matter, possessing child pornography and showing porn to a minor. He also was convicted of a misdemeanor molestation charge.