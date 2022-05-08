Arrest after father, daughter, dog shot at California home

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend, the woman’s father and the family dog at their Southern California home, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a family disturbance found the 27-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father with gunshot wounds Saturday at the residence in Oxnard, police said.

The woman, who was shot in the chest, was hospitalized with wounds not considered life-threatening, according to police Commander Luis McArthur. Her father was shot in the leg and was in stable condition after surgery, the Ventura County Star reported.

The condition of the dog wasn’t immediately known. McArthur said it wasn’t clear if the animal was intentionally shot or struck by accident.

The woman’s boyfriend, who also lived at the home, was arrested and police recovered a rifle at the scene, the Star reported. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The woman’s mother was treated at the scene for an unspecified medical condition, officials said. She was not struck by gunfire.