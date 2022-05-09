Haji Wright scores in 6th straight game for Antalyaspor

By The Associated Press

American forward Haji Wright scored for the sixth straight game, increasing his season total to 13 goals in 30 league matches and leading Antalyaspor over visiting Konyaspor 3-2 on Monday night in the Turkish league.

Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, converted a penalty kick against Ibrahim Šehić in the 66th minute to break a 2-2 tie.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

