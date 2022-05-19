USC lands All-American WR Jordan Addison from Pitt

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-American receiver Jordan Addison is transferring from Pitt to Southern California.

The Biletnikoff Award winner announced his decision Thursday on social media, ending weeks of speculation on where the top receiver in college football will play this season.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult,” Addison wrote. “I struggled with my decision as to whether I should exercise my right to enter the portal. Student athletes have not always had that opportunity, and I made that choice.”

Addison entered the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline. He visited Texas and USC and strongly considered Alabama before choosing the Trojans. Addison reportedly has a close relationship with new USC quarterback Caleb Williams, a fellow Washington D.C.-area native who transferred from Oklahoma earlier in the offseason.

Addison made 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2021 season, his second with the Panthers. With Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett off to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Addison’s decision to find a new home was among those that called attention to the current state of the transfer process and what role name, image and licensing considerations have in players’ decisions to change schools.

Addison expressed gratitude toward Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and his former teammates on social media.

“Winning an ACC championship is ours forever,” Addison said. “Those true friendships will last. A part of me will always be H2P (Hail to Pitt). I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision. I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC.”

Addison is the Trojans’ latest major addition since the arrival of coach Lincoln Riley, who has thoroughly transformed their roster by adding 18 players through the transfer portal. Former Sooners receiver Mario Williams, Oregon running back Travis Dye, Arizona State linebacker Eric Gentry, Alabama linebacker Shane Lee and Colorado receiver Brenden Rice have joined USC in the past five months.

Riley is best-known as a quarterback guru who tutored Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray along with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma. But Riley’s offenses have also produced several elite receivers, including CeeDee Lamb, Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook and Marquise Brown.

USC went 4-8 last season under Clay Helton and interim coach Donte Williams in the school’s worst season in 30 years. The Trojans have won one conference title since Pete Carroll’s departure in 2009.

