1 hospitalized after LA shooting involving law enforcement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officers in East Los Angeles Tuesday morning, officials said.

Paramedics dispatched on a shots-fired call shortly after 9 a.m. transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It wasn’t immediately known if the person had been shot.

Television news video from the scene showed a California Highway Patrol car with its rear window shattered.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for assistance from highway patrol officers who reported shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The incident occurred near the interchange of State Route 60 and Interstate 710, about 8 miles (12 km) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Surface streets and some freeway on- and off-ramps were closed during the investigation, the highway patrol said.