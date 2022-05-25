Tellez, Brewers beat Darvish, Padres 2-1 to take 2 of 3

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning and Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 Wednesday to take two of three.

Darvish (4-2) was brilliant in holding Milwaukee to one hit through six innings, but the Brewers finally broke through in the seventh with two hits, a walk and the sacrifice fly.

Former Padres player Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk and took third on Andrew McCutchen’s single, sliding headfirst and touching the base just ahead of Manny Machado’s tag. The Padres challenged, but the play was upheld. Tellez then doubled and Taylor hit his sac fly to chase Darvish.

That outburst made a winner of former Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo (1-0) and got left-hander Aaron Ashby off the hook for what would have been a loss against one of his uncle’s former teams. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

The Padres scratched out an unearned run against Ashby, whose uncle, Andy, watched from the second row near the Padres dugout and stood and applauded when his nephew was removed with two outs in the sixth. Andy Ashby pitched for the Padres from 1993-99 and again briefly in 2004.

Aaron Ashby allowed four hits while striking out five and walking three.

Austin Nola walked leading off the fifth and Jake Cronenworth hit a one-out single. Third baseman Jace Peterson booted Manny Machado’s grounder for an error to load the bases, and Jurickson Profar’s grounder brought in Nola.

Darvish allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked two.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong made a brilliant play on Machado’s grounder in the seventh. He dove to his right to snag the ball and in the same motion flipped it with his glove back to Urias, the shortstop, to force Cronenworth.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.16) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at St. Louis, which will counter with RHP Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87).

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.04) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh, which is set to go with José Quintana (1-2, 2.43).

