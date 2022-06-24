Turner homers, Dodgers stop Braves 4-1 in Freeman’s return

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run, Freddie Freeman reached base three times in his emotional return to Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Braves 4-1 on Friday night.

Julio Urías (5-6) handed the Braves just their fourth loss in June, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.

The Braves, who remained four games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, fell to 18-4 this month.

The Dodgers absorbed bad news for their pitching staff before and during the game. Left-hander Andrew Heaney was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Right-hander Daniel Hudson exited in the eighth with an apparent left knee injury.

Matt Olson led off the ninth with his second hit, a single. Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel recovered with three quick outs to earn his 13th save in 14 chances.

Freeman was in the spotlight for the NL West leaders in his much-anticipated return to Atlanta.

The veteran slugger had one hit, a sixth-inning single. He walked twice and scored two runs. Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP who helped lead the Braves to last season’s World Series championship, received ovations from fans in the sellout crowd of 42,105 before the game and before his first at-bat.

Freeman was overcome with emotion in a pregame news conference as he said, “I love the Braves organization with all my heart. That will never change.”

Freeman shed more tears when he was presented with his World Series ring by Braves manager Brian Snitker before the game.

The star first baseman signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason after he was unable to reach an agreement with the Braves.

Turner led off the game with a single and scored on Will Smith’s single. Freeman walked and scored on Justin Turner’s sacrifice fly.

Trea Turner hit his 10th homer in the fifth, giving him three hits for the second consecutive game.

The Braves loaded the bases against Urías in the sixth. Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on an infield hit, moved to third on Dansby Swanson’s bloop single and scored on Olson’s sacrifice fly. Urías struck out Marcell Ozuna to end the inning.

Right-hander Brusdar Graterol, who replaced Hudson in the eighth, stranded Acuña on third base when Austin Riley hit into a double play.

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (6-4) struggled with his control as he allowed four runs in four-plus innings and was handed his first loss since May 22. Anderson had six strikeouts with four walks, and 40 of his 88 pitches were balls.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Hudson was able to walk off the field in obvious discomfort. He fell to the ground while attempting to react to a dribbler hit by Acuña, who reached on the infield hit. … RHP Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City after Heaney was placed on the injured list. RHP Mitch White will be recalled to start Saturday night’s game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Heaney felt soreness in his shoulder while throwing in the bullpen Thursday and will be shut down for a few days. “I don’t foresee it being long,” Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA) will start against White (1-1, 3.86). White has appeared in nine games, including four starts, for Los Angeles. Fried is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers.

