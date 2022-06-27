Heat wave keeps grip on much of California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heat advisories continued Monday for much of Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley as a ridge of high pressure sat over the West Coast.

Temperatures away from the coast were expected to remain well above normal, topping out in triple digits in many areas, the National Weather Service said.

The conditions kept firefighters on alert.

In Riverside County, a wildfire that triggered evacuations in Jurupa Valley on Saturday was significantly contained by Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The immediate coast escaped the heat due to low clouds and fog that were slow to clear or did not clear at all.

Forecasters said hot and dry conditions will continue Tuesday and then the arrival of a low-pressure system will begin gradual cooling on Wednesday.