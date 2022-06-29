Southern California fireworks seizure totaled 7 tons

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — A cache of illegal fireworks seized in a Los Angeles suburb this week was four times larger than initially reported, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) of fireworks were seized from a home in Azusa and a storage unit.

Initial reports estimated 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms).

Twenty-seven homes were evacuated for hours Monday as authorities removed the explosives. Investigators also seized more than $10,000 in cash and an illegal gun, and detained one person. The investigation is continuing, prosecutors said.