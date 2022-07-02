Cubas scores in 89th, Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Paraguayan international Andres Cubas scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Cubas intercepted a clearing attempt, taking the ball off his chest at the top of the penalty area, and fired a right-footer past former Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and into the bottom-left corner.

Vancouver improved to 7-8-3. MLS-leading Los Angeles dropped to 11-4-3.

Crepeau made a save in his return to BC Place. Jeers and boos rained down on the 28-year-old Canadian nearly every time he touched the ball.

Crepeau started in 32 games for Vancouver between 2019 and 2021, but requested a trade ahead of the 2022 campaign due to what Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster has described as a “very personal situation.”

Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper did not have a save for his fourth shutout of the season.