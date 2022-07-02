Police say 75-year-old man assaulting wife fatally shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 75-year-old man who officials said was armed with a knife and was threatening to kill his wife was fatally shot by police Saturday inside the couple’s Sacramento home, authorities said.

Officers responded to the couple’s home just after midnight Saturday after receiving a call about a man threatening to kill his wife, who had locked herself in the bathroom, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The officers saw the man had two knives and tried for more than 10 minutes to convince him to drop them but he refused, the department said.

After the man went inside the bathroom and began assaulting his wife, who was screaming, officers entered the home and one of them fired his weapon, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died, police said. His name was not released.

Neither the woman nor the officers were injured, they said.

The fatal shooting was being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and Professional Standards Unit and video and audio of the incident will be released to the public within 30 days, officials said.