Correction: California-Ballot Initiatives story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published July 1, 2022, about November ballot measures, The Associated Press erroneously reported Proposition 26 would let people bet on sports at privately operated horse racing tracks on Native American land in four counties. The measure would allow sports betting at the state’s four current licensed tracks in Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties even if they are not located on Native American land. The measure would also let people bet on sports at casinos operated by Native American tribes.