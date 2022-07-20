District attorney removes herself from mayor’s brother case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s new district attorney has asked the state Attorney General to take over a case involving Mayor London Breed’s brother to avoid a potential conflict of interest, her office confirmed Wednesday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was appointed by Breed earlier this month to replace ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Jenkin’s office confirmed she asked the Attorney General last week to take over the case of Breed’s brother, Napoleon Brown.

Brown has served more than half of a 44-year sentence and is asking for a reduction in his prison sentence for a 2000 armed robbery and the death of the getaway car driver, who was his girlfriend.

A resentencing hearing for Brown is scheduled for Aug. 15 at a San Francisco court.

The Attorney General’s Office said it was aware of Jenkin’s request and added in a short statement that “At this point, their office is best-positioned to comment on the matter.”

In 2018, Breed was fined $2,500 for using official stationery to write Governor Jerry Brown asking to commute her brother’s sentence.