Knott’s Berry Farm to require chaperones after teen brawls

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — Knott’s Berry Farm will require young guests to be accompanied by chaperones on Fridays and Saturdays following an outbreak of teen brawls last weekend.

“Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” the Southern California theme park said in a statement on its website.

The policy requires guests who are 17 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

The chaperone must have a valid photo ID with birth date and may accompany no more than three young guests. The chaperone also must remain with their party at all times.

The policy takes effect at the theme park this Friday and also applies to the adjacent Knott’s Soak City Waterpark.

The Buena Park Police Department said officers responded to multiple fights that forced the park to shut down early on July 16. Numerous 911 callers reported shots fired but officers determined there was no shooting, the department said.

Police plan to have an increased presence on Fridays and Saturdays and will be enforcing the municipal curfew.