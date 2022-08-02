Man charged in shooting near Hollywood Farmers’ Market

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who allegedly opened fire near the popular Hollywood Farmers’ Market over the weekend has been charged with several firearms offenses, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire on a residential block near the farmers market where vendors set up stalls every Sunday morning.

Joseph DeLaCruz had allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and then started shooting from his apartment’s balcony, prosecutors said Tuesday. The bullets damaged buildings and a vehicle, but no one was hit. He also allegedly broke through the wall of his apartment into his neighbor’s unit.

DeLaCruz, 42, is charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, as well as first-degree burglary with a person present, and other offenses. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

DeLaCruz was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff with police.

“We cannot tolerate the indiscriminate firing of a weapon into an area frequented by so many innocent members of our community,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “Everyone should be able to enjoy a Sunday morning without being worried about being struck by a random bullet.”

The Hollywood Farmers’ Market is reviewing its safety plan following the violence, according to a statement posted Monday to Facebook.

“We have been operating the Hollywood Farmers’ Market at the same intersection for 30 years and have thankfully never experienced anything like this and hope to never have to again,” the statement said.