Former big league slugger Dietrich suspended for 50 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Former big league slugger Derek Dietrich has been suspended for 50 games for testing positive for a stimulant.

Dietrich, 33, is on the roster of the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He last appeared in the majors with Texas in 2020.

Dietrich’s suspension was one of five announced Friday by the commissioner’s office for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

Pitcher Ivan Gonzalez, who is on Toronto’s Dominican Summer League roster, was suspended for 60 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Outfielder Karell Paz and pitcher Elvin Valerio also received 60-game suspensions. Paz, who is on the Mets’ Florida Complex League team, tested positive for Stanozolol, and Valerio, who is on Detroit’s Summer League roster, also tested positive for Stanozolol and another performance-enhancing substance.

Pitcher Kanoa Pagan, who is on San Francisco’s Arizona Complex League roster, was handed a 50-game suspension after testing positive for a stimulant.

The suspensions for each player are effective immediately.

Thirty-three players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Six players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

